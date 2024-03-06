Madonna Shares 1 Poignant Word She Found Herself Saying After Waking Up From Induced Coma

Madonna on stage in London last year Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Madonna has opened up about the first word she said after waking up from a coma last year.

The Queen of Pop was rushed to intensive care in June 2023, due to what her team described as a “serious bacterial infection”.

Although she’s since made a full recovery, and is now in the middle of a world tour, Madonna was placed in an induced coma at the height of her health issues, which she reflected on during her latest show in California on Monday night.

“I didn’t know for four days because I was in an induced coma, but when I woke up, the first word I said was, ‘No’,” the Grammy winner told the fans in attendance.

“I’m pretty sure God was saying to me, ‘You want to come with us? You want to come with me? You want to go this way?’ And I said, ‘No, no’.”

Throughout her ongoing Celebration Tour, Madonna has spoken candidly about her 2023 health scare.

During her first show in London, the Like A Prayer singer recalled: “I didn’t think I would make it, and neither did my doctors. That’s why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me.

“I forgot five days of my life, or my death, I don’t really know where I was. But the angels were protecting me. And my children were there. And my children always save me, every time.

“If you want to know how I pulled through and how I survived, I thought, I have got to be there for my children. I have to survive for them.”