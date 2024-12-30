Madonna Shares Candid Family Photos After Spending Christmas With All 4 Of Her Daughters

Madonna on stage in Brazil earlier this year via Associated Press

Madonna has revealed she spent the festive period with her nearest and dearest.

On Friday, the Queen of Pop posted a montage of pictures from her Christmas celebrations on Instagram, revealing she spent the holiday with her four daughters, 28-year-old Lourdes Leon, 18-year-old Mercy James and 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

In the snaps, the Grammy winner strikes a variety of poses with her daughters, as well as showing off her festive ornaments.

“The most wonderful day of the year – X-mas and Hanukkah all at once,” Madonna – who was raised Catholic but has been a student of Kabbalah since the 90s – wrote in the caption.

Not pictured were Madonna’s sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda, whose father is the film director Guy Ritchie.

Madonna could also also be seen alongside her new boyfriend Akeem Morris in her Christmas photos, with the Jamaican footballer sharing his own candid pictures from the day on his personal Instagram.

Earlier this month, Madonna shared a family photo with all six of her children, as well as her father, Silvio (known as Tony).

“We are born into families and we create our own,” she said at the time. “As time goes by I am more and more appreciative of these microcosms of life that dance around me and teach me lessons every day.”

“My family has experienced many losses this year,” she continued, referring to the deaths of her stepmother Joan and younger brother Christopher. “My father has endured with dignity. Watching him cry in the cemetery when we buried my brother Christopher – right after he lost his wife – was a moment I will never forget.

“Spending time with him and all my children on Thanksgiving was medicine for the soul.”

Madonna recently teased that she would be premiering new music next year, after reuniting in the studio with Grammy winner Stuart Price.