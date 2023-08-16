New Maestro Trailer Offers Glimpse Of Bradley Cooper As Leonard Bernstein

Bradley Cooper is switching from rock music to classical for his next project behind the camera.

The actor-turned-director, who received multiple Oscar nominations for his 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, will portray 20th-century composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, a biopic streaming later this year on Netflix.

The film’s first trailer dropped on Tuesday, and shows Bradley (complete with a prosthetic nose) speaking to Carey Mulligan in the role of Felicia Montealegre, an actor and Bernstein’s wife.

They appear to play a game in which Bernstein has to guess a number selected by Montealegre. After he repeatedly fails to pick the right number, Bernstein asks: “So how long do we have to do this for?”

Her response: “Oh, we need to build up a very strong connection.”

The trailer ends with a scene showing the couple much older, but still playing the game. This time, however, Montealegre must guess a number chosen by Bernstein.

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in a scene from Maestro, a biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein. Netflix

In January 2022, Bradley said that Steven Spielberg had hired him to make the film during a private screening of A Star Is Born.

Initially, the American Hustle star recalled, he thought the movie legend was walking out of the screening — only to be shocked when Spielberg placed his face right next to Bradley’s ear and told him, “You’re fucking directing Maestro.” Bradley said the award-winning director then sat back down to watch the rest of the film.