New Maestro Trailer Offers Glimpse Of Bradley Cooper As Leonard Bernstein

The film, a biopic about the famed conductor and his wife, is set to stream on Netflix later this year.
David Moye
Bradley Cooper is switching from rock music to classical for his next project behind the camera.

The actor-turned-director, who received multiple Oscar nominations for his 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, will portray 20th-century composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, a biopic streaming later this year on Netflix.

The film’s first trailer dropped on Tuesday, and shows Bradley (complete with a prosthetic nose) speaking to Carey Mulligan in the role of Felicia Montealegre, an actor and Bernstein’s wife.

They appear to play a game in which Bernstein has to guess a number selected by Montealegre. After he repeatedly fails to pick the right number, Bernstein asks: “So how long do we have to do this for?”

Her response: “Oh, we need to build up a very strong connection.”

The trailer ends with a scene showing the couple much older, but still playing the game. This time, however, Montealegre must guess a number chosen by Bernstein.

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in a scene from Maestro, a biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein.
In January 2022, Bradley said that Steven Spielberg had hired him to make the film during a private screening of A Star Is Born.

Initially, the American Hustle star recalled, he thought the movie legend was walking out of the screening — only to be shocked when Spielberg placed his face right next to Bradley’s ear and told him, “You’re fucking directing Maestro.” Bradley said the award-winning director then sat back down to watch the rest of the film.

Maestro, which Bradley also co-wrote and -produced, is set to be released in select cinemas in November, before it begins streaming on Netflix in December.

