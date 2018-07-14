EDITION
    14/07/2018 17:54 BST

    British Teen Dies In Balcony Fall In Magaluf

    He's been named locally as 18-year-old Thomas Channon.

    PA

    A British teenager has died after falling from a balcony in Majorca, becoming the third Briton to die from a fall in the same resort this year.

    The victim has been named locally as 18-year-old Thomas Channon, from Rhoose, Barry, in Wales.

    Channon is understood to have fallen from a 65ft raised walkway at the Eden Roc apartment complex in Magaluf in the early hours of Thursday morning after becoming separated from his group on a night out.

    It is believed he and friends had taken the trip to celebrate finishing their A-levels.

    A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Mallorca, and are in contact with the Spanish authorities.”

    Last month 20-year-old Thomas Hughes, from Wrexham in north Wales, also died after falling from a walkway.

    He was staying at a nearby hotel and investigators say he may have mistaken Eden Roc for his own accommodation.

    In April, 19-year-old Natalie Cormack, from West Kilbride, Ayrshire, was killed while trying to climb from one balcony to another.

    She had been working in a bar in the resort, and Spanish police believe she may have been trying to get in to her flat after forgetting her keys.

