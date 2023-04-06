Major Hay Fever Warning As First 'Pollen Bomb' Hits The UK

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

Ah, the Easter break, a time to head outdoors and enjoy the warmest weather.

Well, unless you suffer from hay fever, of course.

Almost half of the UK population struggle with hay fever symptoms, suggests the charity Allergy UK. It was previously estimated to affect somewhere between 10 and 13 million people in the UK, or 20-30% of the population.

And for every single one of us who suffer from hay fever, the next few days are about to be living hell. The first major ‘pollen bomb’ of 2023 has hit the UK this week thanks to temperatures rising and the sun (finally) making an appearance.

Almost all of England, Wales and Northern Ireland have been hit by the pollen warning and will experience ‘medium’ to ‘high’ pollen levels, with a peak ‘high’ pollen count at the weekend.

Excuse us while we stock up on antihistamines now.

Max Wiseberg, airborne allergen expert and founder of HayMax barrier balms said: “The peak of the hay fever season has been delayed and the recent milder, wet weather has encouraged growth.

“Last month was the wettest March in England for over 40 years.

“So there’ll be plenty of pollen now the sun is coming out.”

However, it’s great news for the North West, North East and Yorkshire as they have escaped the warnings - for now.

What are the symptoms of hay fever?

Typical symptoms of hay fever include: