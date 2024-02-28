Majority Of Tory Members Believe Islam Is 'A Threat To British Way Of Life'

A person holds a bag with the Conservative Party logo on the side. OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

A majority of Tory Party members believe Islam is a threat to the British way of life, according to a new poll.

The survey, by Opinium on behalf of the ‘HOPE not hate’ group, comes as the Conservatives remain embroiled in an Islamophobia row following the suspension of Lee Anderson.

The party’s former deputy chairman was suspended last weekend after claiming “Islamists” had “have “got control of [Sadiq] Khan and they’ve got control of London”.

According to the poll, 58% of Tory members think Islam is a threat to the British way of life, with just 18% believing it is generally compatible with UK society.

It also found that 52% believe “parts of many European cities are under the control of Sharia Law and are ‘no-go’ zones for non-Muslims”.

Meanwhile, 45% think “globalist elites are encouraging immigration into Europe as part of a plot to weaken European identity”, and 41% agree that “the threat of climate change is being exaggerated by governments and the media in order to control our lives”.

Nick Lowles, chief executive of HOPE not hate, said: “Conservative Party members hold a view of Britain that lays the ground for the Conservative Party to shift further to the radical right.

“Our findings are deeply disturbing and alarming. They underscore the problem that the Conservative Party has with Islamophobia.

“It’s not just that they are tolerating senior politicians making anti-Muslim statements, but that their membership holds opinions that are out of step with the values of modern Britain.

“It’s time that the Conservative Party confronts this issue head on, especially at a time when tensions are fraught and communities are being divided.”

A Tory spokesperson said the party does not comment on polls.

At prime minister’s questions today, Keir Starmer told Rishi Sunak the Tories had become “the tin-foil hat brigade”.

