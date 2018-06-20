Festival beauty in 2018 is going to see the evolution of the sparkle: from chunky glitter to a glistening glow.

So predicts tanning expert Jules Von Herp (who has bronzed the contestants on ‘X Factor’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’), hair colourist Josh Wood, hairdresser and owner of self-titled hair line Lee Stafford and Sleek makeup artist Yemani Elise, who all came together at Boots Beauty Festival to discuss the trends that are going to be everywhere this upcoming festival season.

These are the looks that will be dominating the fields this summer:

Hair

Stafford says he can’t imaging seeing glitter space buns this year as “they are the epitome of 2017”. However, he can see glitter being scattered through glossed loose locks as “natural texture has never been so big. Festival hair this year will be about the curls, the afro, [it will] really have this 60s moment”.

“I can even see the scrunchie and the zig zag hairstyle coming back and Jackie O scarves,” he added.

As well as retro looks, Stafford predicts Beyoncé will have a large influence on what people do with their hair. “Her half up and down high pony [seen in concerts recently] will be swinging around in festivals too,” he said.