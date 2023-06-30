Makeup Artists Reveal How Taylor Swift's Makeup Could Stay Flawless In The Rain

TAS Rights Management via Getty Images Taylor Swift performs in the rain during the Eras Tour on May 20, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Taylor Swift rarely cancels concerts. So far, every performance on her epic Eras Tour has gone on, rain or shine. That includes shows in Nashville, Tennessee, and Foxborough, Massachusetts, where the rain came down in a deluge for the entirety of Swift’s three-hour performances. And even on a dry night, she appears to swim under the stage in a breathtaking spectacle.

After these stormy shows, Swifties everywhere were in awe of the singer’s incredible stamina under such harsh conditions. They were also left wondering how Swift’s makeup stayed flawless throughout hours of heavy rain.

To her fans’ frustration, Swift’s longtime makeup artist, Lorrie Turk, has not divulged her secret to keeping the star’s makeup perfectly in place. It’s rumoured that Turk uses Pat McGrath products, including Pat McGrath Labs’ Perma Precision liquid eyeliner, which is known for being waterproof. Neither Turk nor Pat McGrath Labs has confirmed that Swift uses these products, and neither responded to our request for comment.

So, we turned to some of the country’s top makeup artists for their thoughts on how Swift’s makeup stays on perfectly in the rain, and how those of us who don’t have access to a makeup artist can achieve similar results.

TAS Rights Management via Getty Images Swift performs in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Is it possible to truly waterproof makeup?

Makeup artist Samantha Bentson has worked on several productions where performers get wet night after night, including Cirque du Soleil’s O and One Night for One Drop.

Both shows take place entirely in and around a massive pool of water. To keep performers stage-ready, Bentson developed techniques to keep them looking good while wet, including during acts when they’re completely submerged.

Bentson cautioned that no makeup product is entirely waterproof, even if the word “waterproof” is used on the label.

“Extended exposure to water, rubbing or excessive moisture may still cause some degree of smudging or fading,” she said.

Layering products helps makeup withstand water.

Makeup artist Elaina Badro has had to perfect makeup for beach shoots where models get sandy and wet. Based on her experience, Badro doesn’t think that waterproof makeup alone is enough to keep Swift’s mascara and iconic red lipstick in place through a downpour.

“I am assuming her makeup artist layers” products, with waterproof makeup just one step in the process, Badro said. Although it sounds counterintuitive, Badro explained that layering can look natural and “create a staying power that’s pretty incredible.”

Layering three different types of waterproofing products is useful not only for keeping makeup on in the rain, but also when performers are likely to perspire due to hot lights or exertion, she explained.

Prepping the skin is essential.

The first layer that Swift’s makeup artist probably applies is a primer that preps the singer’s skin to withstand the challenging conditions of performing, including the possibility of rain, Badro guessed.

“Prepping the skin is super important if you do not want your makeup to transfer,” she said.

Badro recommends using a primer after moisturizer and before foundation. She likes using Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer and Stop the Sweat by Alcone. Allow the primer to dry completely before applying makeup and other products, she advised.

John Shearer/TAS23 via Getty Images Swift performs in the rain (again) on May 7 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Waterproof products are a must.

After the skin is prepped, the next step is to apply waterproof makeup products. For performances in the rain, or under conditions that mimic rain, Bentson uses waterproof foundations, brow gels, eyeshadows and mascara. No guesswork is needed about which ingredients work best because waterproof products are usually clearly labeled, she said.

However, it may be possible to wear a favourite nonwaterproof product in the rain. According to Bentson, some makeup can be reformulated to withstand the rain with products like Makeup Forever’s Aqua Seal, which can be mixed with the makeup you already have.

Badro said she assumes Swift’s makeup artist uses oil-free waterproof makeup. “Products matter,” she added.

Setting sprays seal the deal.

The final layer many makeup artists use to keep makeup in place in the rain is setting spray. These sprays work by forming a seal that holds makeup in place, even when wet. This layer provides additional protection against the elements. According to Bentson, setting sprays can help makeup “endure more extreme moistures” and she believes it’s likely Swift uses one for her Eras Tour performances.

Touch-ups are key.

“A-list celebrities almost always have a professional makeup artist nearby to reapply during costume changes,” Bardo said.

Stevi Christine, a makeup artist who has worked with models who were photographed while wet near pools and on the beach, said Swift may get her makeup touched up several times during performances, including when it’s raining.

“Some makeup changes need to be quick, so you need to layer and execute in a time constraint, which is fun, stressful, and keeps your artist game on point,” Christine said.

Even though Swift’s hourslong show has no intermissions, a skilled makeup artist is likely standing by to touch up the singer’s makeup every time she disappears behind the stage.

Other possibilities

It’s unlikely Swift uses airbrushed makeup, but Badro said airbrushing can help makeup stay on in the rain. At one time, she said she was “obsessed” with airbrushed makeup from Temptu.

Although there is no indication that Swift uses semipermanent makeup, Badro said many celebrities have makeup tattooed on.

“Semipermanent eyebrows, eyeliner and lip blushing … will give you the makeup look you need that never comes off in the rain, or when swimming,” Badro said.

Is waterproof makeup harmful?

Many waterproof products contain chemicals called PFAS, sometimes called forever chemicals. According to dermatologist Dr. Dustin Portela, PFAS have “incredibly strong chemical bonds, which makes it difficult for them to break down.” That characteristic can make makeup “excellent at repelling water.”

Some studies have shown that high levels of exposure to certain types of PFAS can lead to birth defects or cancer. Levels of PFAS in makeup are “incredibly low,” Portela said, and there is no evidence that they cause harm.

For now, Portela doesn’t recommend avoiding products with PFAS, although he does think cosmetic companies should find alternative ingredients that are safe to use even in high levels.