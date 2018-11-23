Five men who ran a multi-million pound tax and immigration scam have been sentenced to more than 31 years in jail after a 35-week trial.

The organised crime group claimed £13 million in tax repayments and facilitated around 900 bogus visa applications in an elaborate scheme that spanned six years.

The fraud was discovered in 2011 and involved the use of 79 bogus companies to create fake documents that were then used by Bangladeshi nationals in fraudulent visa applications.

When applying for visas with a significant financial requirement, the group would claim the applicants were employees of one of their bogus companies.