Man, 19, Dies After Being Shot And Stabbed In North London

A teenager has died after suffering shotgun and stab injuries in an incident in north London.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to reports of a group of people fighting on Vincent Road, Wood Green, just before 8.10pm on Friday night.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene.

On arrival two men, believed to be aged 19 and 20, were found with stab injuries and taken to hospital - where the teenager was pronounced dead shortly after 3am on Saturday.

It has since been established he also suffered shotgun injuries, the force said, while the older man’s injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.

The road was closed and a police cordon was put in place while officers investigated, a spokesman said a damaged car was found at the scene.

Police said the man’s next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

No arrests have been made and police have appealed for witnesses.