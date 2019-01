A 25-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder by police investigating a fatal stabbing on New Year’s Day.

Scotland Yard said Ahmed Munajed, of Hammersmith, is due before magistrates in Westminster on Wednesday.

The charge relates to an incident at Fountain House, Park Lane, at around 5.35am on January 1.

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 33-year-old Tudor Simionov at the same location is continuing.