Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder After Grandmother, 86, Stabbed To Death

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of an 86-year-old woman in Birmingham have arrested a man on suspicion of her murder.

The 20-year-old was arrested in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, in the early hours of Friday 13 July and is currently in hospital receiving medical treatment.

He will be questioned once discharged.

Police are still appealing for witnesses in connection with the triple attack, which took place on Thursday morning.

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison, from the West Midlands Police homicide team, said: ”Our investigation is moving swiftly and although we have made an arrest, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened yesterday.

“This is an horrendous crime, made all the more shocking due to the age of the victim and we are determined to bring her killer to justice.

“We have specialist officers with her family as they try to come to terms with the devastating events of yesterday.”

Emergency services rushed to Aubrey Road in the Small Heath district just after 11am, where the 86-year-old victim was found with stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination will be carried out later today.

An 18-year-old man remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The murder scene today remains cordoned off while forensic experts examine the scene.

Anyone with information should call the homicide team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.