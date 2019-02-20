Man Arrested Over 'No Blacks' Graffiti Daubed On Salford Front Door

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage after “No Blacks” was daubed on the door of a home in Salford, Greater Manchester Police said.

Superintendent Howard Millington of GMP’s Salford division said: “While we have a man in custody, our enquiries into this deplorable crime are very much ongoing.

“I want to emphasise that we are acutely aware of the strength of public feeling surrounding this incident.

“Both CID and neighbourhood officers are looking into this crime and we are working closely with our partners to support the victim, as is the case in all hate crimes.

“Let me reassure people that where incidents of this nature take place, we will always pursue a prosecution.

“If you have information which could assist the police with our investigation, please contact us as soon as you can.”

The arrest comes after solicitor Jackson Yamba had the abuse painted on the front door and entrances of the flats where he lives with his young son, and friend Theo Baya, in Salford, on Friday 8 February.