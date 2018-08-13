Builder Charged After £2.5m New Homes Destroyed With Digger

PA Wire/PA Images A digger in front of a row of damaged houses in Ermine Street in Buntingford.

A man is due to appear in court charged with criminal damage after photos emerged of a row of houses in ruins in East Hertfordshire.

Pictures shared by the community’s Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team show several wrecked homes on what appears to be a building site, with walls ripped apart and piles of debris.

Some of the single-storey homes had been marketed for £450,000 and reportedly close to being completed.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said they were called at 5.38pm on Saturday, following an incident in Ermine Street, Buntingford. A man was arrested by officers at the scene.

Daniel Neagu, 30, from Athelstone Road in Harrow, has been charged with causing criminal damage.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.