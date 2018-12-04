Man 'Fatally Stabbed Pregnant Girlfriend With Scissors After Saying He Didn't Want More Children', Court Hears

A man stabbed his pregnant girlfriend to death with scissors after saying he did not want any more children, a court has heard.

Ioan Campeanu, 44, is on trial at the Old Bailey for murdering Andra Hilitanu, 28, and the destruction of their unborn child.

Police found Hilitanu’s body in the bathroom when they arrived at their flat following a call to emergency services by Campeanu.

The 28-year-old had suffered multiple wounds and was pronounced dead at 2.44am on June 1.

Prosecuting, Brian O’Neill QC said officers were “struck” by how relaxed the defendant appeared and “was in no rush” as he led them into the flat.

The court heard how during his 999 call, Campeanu said: “She’s dead, I killed her.”

He added he did it with “scissors”.

Earlier on the night of May 31, the couple’s neighbour in Neasden, north-west London, complained to their landlord that he could hear them fighting, the court heard.

Hilitanu could be heard screaming and repeatedly saying “da, da, da”, which translates to “yes, yes, yes”, jurors were told.

Shortly after midnight, Campeanu phoned his daughter in London to say he had “got rid of her”.

His daughter said she was aware her father and Hilitanu were using drugs that were making him “confused and destroying him”, O’Neill said.

She also said her father “had not wanted any more children”, the court heard.

Jurors were told the couple were both “heavy abusers of Class A drugs”, in particular crack cocaine.

A Romanian interpreter translated the trial to Campeanu, who appeared in the dock in a grey tracksuit.

Campeanu denies charges of murder and child destruction.