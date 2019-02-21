Ex-Altar Boy Guilty Of Killing Convicted Paedophile After He Confessed Past Crimes

A former altar boy has been found guilty of slitting the throat of a convicted paedophile after he confessed to sexually abusing a six-year-old child.

Christopher McMahon, 48, repeatedly stabbed his drinking partner David Potter, 50, in the early hours of August 21 last year, leaving him for dead face down on the floor of his flat in Tooting, south London.

Afterwards, McMahon, of no fixed abode, went to his on-off partner’s house still soaked in his victim’s blood and told her: “I’ve done it.”

Prosecutor Sarah Whitehouse QC told jurors: “Mr McMahon said he had slit a man’s throat and indeed he had.”

Potter, who had convictions for sex offences concerning a child, was found dead in a pool of blood five days later after police were alerted by a concerned neighbour.

A post-mortem examination found he had stab wounds to the neck, the most severe of which had gone through to the spine and cut numerous blood vessels including the jugular vein.