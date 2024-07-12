Man Receives Sentence After Being Found Guilty Of Plot To Abduct, Rape And Murder Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

This article contains discussions of violence and sexual assault.

Gavin Plumb, the man convicted of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder the TV presenter Holly Willoughby, has been sentenced to life in prison.

In October 2023, the former security guard was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap, with a jury finding him guilty earlier this month after an eight-day trial.

On Friday morning, Plumb was handed a life sentence, with a minimum to serve of 15 years and 85 days, due to time on remand in the lead-up to the trial.

Alison Morgan KC of the prosecution said on day one of the trial that Plumb had developed an “obsession with Holly Willoughby that had developed over a number of years” and had a serious and “real intention” to kidnap the ex-This Morning host from her home and take her to “a location where she would be raped repeatedly”, before murdering her.

“It was not just the ramblings of a fantasist; the defendant had carefully planned what he would do,” she claimed.

Shortly after the initial details of Plumb’s plot were made public last year, Holly made the decision to step down from her job at This Morning after 14 years at the helm, which she said at the time was a decision she made “for me and my family”.

After Plumb was found guilty, the former daytime star issued a statement to the media, which read: “As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes.

“I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.

“Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women.”

Help and support: