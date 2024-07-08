Madonna Gets Emotional As She Reflects On 'Life-Threatening Illness' 1 Year Later

Madonna on stage at the VMAs in 2021 Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images

Madonna shared a poignant Instagram post as she reflected on the health scare that left her fighting for her life in intensive care last year.

In June 2023, the Queen of Pop was rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive at her home, and received treatment in intensive care due to a severe bacterial infection.

Advertisement

The Like A Prayer singer later revealed that she was placed in a medically-induced coma during this time.

Over the weekend, Madonna shared an emotional post on social media to commemorate a year since she came out of hospital.

“A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness,” she wrote.

“I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!”

Advertisement

And she’s not wrong about the last year being an “amazing” one in Madonna’s life and career.

Madonna on the opening night of her Celebration Tour in London last year Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

While her illness meant postponing the beginning of her first ever greatest hits tour, the Grammy winner eventually began the world jaunt in October, and received near-unanimous praise for the show.

During her time on the road, Madonna also scored her first UK top 10 single in over a decade when her 2023 collaboration with The Weeknd, Popular, enjoyed a resurgence on TikTok.

She and Kylie Minogue also made fans’ dreams come true when they finally performed together for the first time on stage in California.

Madonna ended the hugely successful tour with the biggest show of her career, putting on a free gig in Brazil that wound up setting a new record for the largest audience ever for a stand-alone concert, after it was attended by 1.6 million fans.