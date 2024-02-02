Madonna Has Major Cause For Celebration As She Lands Her First UK Top 10 In 15 Years

Madonna on her Celebration tour Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Madonna has made it back into the UK top 10 singles chart for the first time in over a decade.

And, even more impressively, she’s done it with a song that’s over six months old.

Last year, Madonna teamed up with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti on the song Popular, as part of the soundtrack to the former’s ill-fated TV drama The Idol.

Upon its release, Popular peaked at number 11 in the UK charts, but in recent history, has had a resurgence on streaming platforms.

Following the release of an EP featuring a sped up, slowed down, acapella and instrumental version of the hit, it’s now made its way back into the UK charts, reaching a new high of number 10.

This makes Popular the first top 10 hit for Madonna since her single Celebration, which reached number three back in 2009.

Madonna now has 64 UK top 10s to her name Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Celebration was the title track from Madonna’s third greatest hits collection, with the Queen of Pop currently in the middle of a world tour of the same name, celebrating her four decades of music.

The Official Charts Company has said that the Like A Prayer singer has now extended her lead as the female artist with the most UK top 10 singles with 64 in total. Only Elvis Presley and Cliff Richard have more to their name, with 76 and 68, respectively.

Back in June, The Weeknd told Apple Music that collaborating with Madonna was something he’d “always wanted” to do.

The Weeknd as Tedros in The Idol, which Popular was first featured in HBO

“I’ve always wanted to work with her. I’ve always wanted to write and produce a Madonna album – well, co-produce with her, of course – because she’s a visionary and she has such a singular vision,” he said.

“I just want to come into her world and create a classic Madonna album. That was always my dream. So this can be... Hopefully this is the appetiser for that.”

