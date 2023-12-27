Madonna Shares Candid Family Photos After Spending Christmas With Her Children

Madonna pictured in Milan last month Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

Madonna has shared a series of family photos after spending Christmas with most of her children.

On Boxing Day, the Queen of Pop shared an Instagram reel featuring a montage of snaps from her Christmas festivities, in which she can be seen posing with her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon and 18-year-old son David Banda.

Also in the pictures are her 17-year-old daughter Mercy and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere, all of whom have prominent roles in the Like A Prayer singer’s ongoing Celebration tour.

“Santa Babies,” Madonna captioned the post, which also included photos of her younger daughters feeding their horses, a book titled There Are Way Worse Moms Than You and a snap of the star posing with a tree ornament of her likeness.

Not included in the montage was Madonna’s eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, whose father is the Grammy winner’s ex-husband, film director Guy Ritchie.

Madonna is currently enjoying some downtime from her world tour, which will resume its North American leg next month.

The US shows had been due to take place earlier this year, but were postponed after Madonna was hospitalised with a serious bacterial infection, which left her fighting for her life over the summer.

While David, Mercy, Estere and Stella are all featured in different parts of the show, Lourdes and Rocco both made guest appearances alongside their famous mum during the Celebration tour’s European leg.