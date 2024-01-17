Madonna Couldn't Resist A Dig At Her Past Lady Gaga Feud During Celebration Tour Show

Madonna and Lady Gaga Kevin Mazur/Getty

Madonna and Lady Gaga may have buried the hatchet after their long-standing feud, but that doesn’t mean the Queen of Pop can’t have a bit of fun about their past beef, right?

During her Celebration Tour stop in Toronto last week, the Express Yourself singer made the mother of all schoolboy errors when she declared “hello Boston” at the beginning of the show.

Later in the night, she took the opportunity to apologise to the crowd, saying: “What kind of fucked up shit is that? That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight!’ I wouldn’t like that.”

As the crowd laughed, Madonna swiftly added: “Nothing against Lady Gaga. I love her. I do! I love anyone shorter than me.”

Madonna was actually one of Gaga’s earliest supporters when the Poker Face singer first came on the music scene.

However, when Gaga debuted her single Born This Way in 2011, the song immediately sparked comparisons to Madonna’s 80s hit Express Yourself – infamously leading Madonna to brand her rival “reductive” in a TV interview.

Lady Gaga and Madonna pictured together in 2009 Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Things then escalated even further when Madonna performed a mash-up of the two songs on tour, ending in a reprise of her album cut She’s Not Me, in which she admonishes someone who tries to imitate her.

Madonna and Gaga’s feud lasted a number of years, but it looked like they’d finally put it behind them in 2019, when the two singers were photographed embracing after Gaga won her Oscar.

