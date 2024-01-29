'She Doesn't Make It Easy': Graham Norton Gets Candid About His Interviews With Madonna

Graham Norton and Madonna BBC

Graham Norton has lifted the lid on his numerous interviews with Madonna over the years.

Last week, the Irish presenter was a guest on Magic Radio, where host Harriet Scott asked Graham why he thinks Madonna “will only speak to you” when she’s doing UK press.

“She’s done [my show],” Graham said, referring to a 2012 interview. “And then I think she fell out with me, and then the next one she did was Jonathan [Ross, in 2015]. And then she came back to me [in 2019].”

Graham continued: “I don’t know! I like Madonna, but she doesn’t make it easy.”

He then joked: “I always thought that I might become her friend. And in her Instagram posts, I like to look behind her at the house, and say, ‘I wonder which house she’s in? Is she in London?’. Sometimes I cycle past it and think, ‘I wonder if she’s in there now?’.

“But rest assured, I’m not her friend, so don’t be too jealous.”

In the interim, Graham was a surprise guest during Madonna’s Rebel Heart tour when she played the O2 Arena in 2015.

Madonna is currently in the middle of touring her first ever greatest hits show, The Celebration Tour, which has received hugely positive reviews (including from Graham Norton himself).