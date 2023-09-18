Graham Norton Had The Best Reaction To Beating Piers Morgan At This Year's NTAs

Graham Norton and Piers Morgan Bravo/Getty/Gareth Cattermole

Graham Norton has admitted his victory at this year’s NTAs was particularly sweet as he was in the same category as Piers Morgan.

Earlier this month, both presenters were nominated for Best TV Interview at the National Television Awards, but it was The Graham Norton Show that ended up triumphing over Piers Morgan Uncensored.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Irish host was asked during a Q&A about beating Piers “especially after he said on the red carpet that there was ‘no competition’” between them.

“I didn’t know that!” Graham said of his fellow nominee’s comment. “I just Zoomed in to accept the award, but it was worth Zooming in to see the expression on Piers Morgan’s face.”

Later in the interview, Graham was asked if he’d ever had Piers on his show, to which he sarcastically responded: “No, funnily enough! And I’ve never been on his! And we’re good.”

However, the five-time Bafta winner was more complimentary about one of his former guests, chart-topping singer Taylor Swift, who he said he “loves”.

“I don’t know how she can be as normal as she is, she seems so regular,” Graham claimed.

He also reiterated a previous comment that Harvey Weinstein is his “worst” ever chat show guest, referring to the disgraced former film producer and convicted rapist as an “odd” man.

After being asked for his take on the British public’s views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Graham went on to share an anecdote about meeting the Duke of Sussex while on a night out with the late Carrie Fisher.