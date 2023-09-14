Graham Norton Explains Why He Doesn't Have Politicians As Guests On His Talk Show

Graham Norton Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

However, with a few notable exceptions, Graham rarely welcomes politicians onto his sofa, and it turns out there’s a reason for that.

Earlier this week, the Irish presenter paid a visit to the US panel show The View, where he was asked about the public figures he’s interviewed over the years.

He explained: “We don’t have politicians on our show, I think, because it’s a silly, late-night show. And I always think, if you’re a politician, you should have something more important to be doing right now than sitting on my couch.”

Graham was also asked about the A-listers who still manage to leave him star-struck, to which he named Jennifer Lopez as one such example.

J-Lo on The Graham Norton Show in 2013 BBC

“It’s like she’s got a filter on in real life,” he joked.

“You’re sitting this close [to her], and it’s like, ‘we’re the same species? How is that possible? How is there any genetic link between me and you?’.”

After a break, The Graham Norton Show is set to return for its 31st series on Friday 29 September, with the line-up of guests having now been confirmed.