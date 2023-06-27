Graham Norton Announces He's Bringing Back An Iconic Game Show Favourite

Graham Norton John Lamparski via Getty Images

Graham Norton has announced that he is to front a reboot of the classic game show Wheel Of Fortune.

On Tuesday evening, it was revealed the talk show host will present a new series of the 90s favourite on ITV next year.

Wheel Of Fortune initially aired in the UK between 1988 and 2001, with Nicky Campbell, Bradley Walsh, John Leslie and Paul Hendy all presenting during the 13 years it was on air.

Although it’s been over 20 years since Wheel Of Fortune aired in the UK, the format has remained popular overseas.

Graham said: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience.

“My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!”

The revival will run for eight episodes, which will include two celebrity specials.

It was first reported that a Wheel Of Fortune reboot was in the works at ITV last year with This Morning host Alison Hammond at the helm.

Alison Hammond Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

However, The Sun reported in June 2022 that these plans had eventually been axed after a pilot was filmed. Alison, meanwhile, has since been announced as Noel Fielding’s new co-host on the upcoming series of the Great British Bake Off.

Although Graham is most well-known for hosting his long-running BBC talk show, in more recent years he’s branched out into judging on the UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and presented the talent search Queens Of The Universe for Paramount Plus.