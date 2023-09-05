Here Are All The Winners From This Year's National Television Awards

Sarah Lancashire, winner of the Special Recognition award, with one of her three prizes David M. Benett via Getty Images

Sarah Lancashire and EastEnders were the big winners at this year’s National Television Awards.

The annual ceremony celebrating the best in the last 12 months of TV took place on Tuesday night at London’s O2 Arena.

Sarah took home three prizes in total, including Best Drama for Happy Valley and Best Drama Performance for her role as Catherine Cawood, before she was awarded a Special Recognition prize.

EastEnders also took home three trophies, including the coveted Best Soap, as well as wins for Danielle Harold in the Best Serial Drama Performance category for her role as Lola Pearce and Bobby Brazier – aka the soap’s Freddie Slater – for Best Newcomer.

EastEnders also won big at this year's NTAs David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing night for This Morning, who missed out on an award for the first time in 12 years, following recent scandals surrounding Phillip Schofield’s exit from the daytime show.

Meanwhile, there were also awards for The Traitors, Gogglebox and Paul O’Grady’s For The Love Of Dogs.

Check out the full list of winners below...

New Drama

Beyond Paradise

Blue Lights

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Wednesday – WINNER

Reality Competition

Love Island

Race Across the World

SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Traitors – WINNER

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now – WINNER

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Happy Valley – WINNER

Stranger Things

Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec – WINNER

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Martin Lewis

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – WINNER

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)

India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)

Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)

Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley) – WINNER

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Gogglebox – WINNER

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders – WINNER

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…

Piers Morgan Uncensored

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Graham Norton Show – WINNER

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders) – WINNER

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The 1% Club – WINNER

The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)

Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders) – WINNER

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)

Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop – WINNER

This Morning

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Ted Lasso – WINNER

Young Sheldon

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

Special Recognition

Sarah Lancashire – WINNER