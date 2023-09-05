Here Are All The Winners From This Year's National Television Awards

Sarah Lancashire and EastEnders were the big winners at this year’s National Television Awards.
The annual ceremony celebrating the best in the last 12 months of TV took place on Tuesday night at London’s O2 Arena.
Sarah took home three prizes in total, including Best Drama for Happy Valley and Best Drama Performance for her role as Catherine Cawood, before she was awarded a Special Recognition prize.
EastEnders also took home three trophies, including the coveted Best Soap, as well as wins for Danielle Harold in the Best Serial Drama Performance category for her role as Lola Pearce and Bobby Brazier – aka the soap’s Freddie Slater – for Best Newcomer.
Meanwhile, it was a disappointing night for This Morning, who missed out on an award for the first time in 12 years, following recent scandals surrounding Phillip Schofield’s exit from the daytime show.
Ant and Dec also won their 22nd consecutive prize for Best Presenter, pipping This Morning host Alison Hammond, Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman and The Chase’s Bradley Walsh to the win.
Meanwhile, there were also awards for The Traitors, Gogglebox and Paul O’Grady’s For The Love Of Dogs.
Check out the full list of winners below...
New Drama
Beyond Paradise
Blue Lights
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Wednesday – WINNER
Reality Competition
Love Island
Race Across the World
SAS: Who Dares Wins
The Traitors – WINNER
Authored Documentary
Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now – WINNER
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Happy Valley – WINNER
Stranger Things
Vera
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec – WINNER
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis
Factual
Clarkson’s Farm
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – WINNER
Sort Your Life Out
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)
James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)
Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)
Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley) – WINNER
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Gogglebox – WINNER
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders – WINNER
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
TV Interview
Louis Theroux Interviews…
Piers Morgan Uncensored
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Graham Norton Show – WINNER
Serial Drama Performance
Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders) – WINNER
Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)
Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)
Quiz Game Show
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The 1% Club – WINNER
The Chase Celebrity Special
Rising Star
Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)
Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders) – WINNER
Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)
Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop – WINNER
This Morning
Comedy
Brassic
Ghosts
Ted Lasso – WINNER
Young Sheldon
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee
Special Recognition
Sarah Lancashire – WINNER