This Morning’s Run Of NTAs Wins Comes To An End After Recent Controversies

This Morning has suffered a disappointing night at the National Television Awards on Tuesday, missing out on taking home a prize for the first time in 12 years.

The ITV daytime show has been engulfed in scandal in recent months in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure as co-host back in May.

Despite still picking up a nomination for the Best Daytime Show, it was beaten to the prize by The Repair Shop, making it the first time since 2011 This Morning has not had an NTA win.

Other shows in the category included Loose Women and The Chase.

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades was seen giving a hug to This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond as he and the team made their way to the stage to collect the award.

Former host Phillip left This Morning after 21 years back in May, amid reports of a fallout with co-host Holly.

He later quit ITV altogether after admitting to having lied about an affair with a younger male colleague.

Following this, the programme also faced accusations of bullying and being a “toxic” workplace – something which bosses were swift to deny.

ITV has so far decided against finding a permanent replacement for Phillip, with Holly continuing to front the show with a rotation of other members of the on-air This Morning team.

After returning to the show following her annual summer break on Monday, Holly has been joined on the sofa by regular Friday host Alison, and others who will continue to co-host with her include the show’s other regular Friday presenter Dermot O’Leary, and the likes of Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV1.