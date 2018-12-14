Man Who Had Ears Cut Off In Machete Attack Dies

A dad who had his ears sliced off in a horrific machete attack has died as a result of his injuries.

Sajed Choudry, 43, was left in a coma after the street assault in Blackburn last month. He underwent a 14-hour operation to have his ears re-attached using a skin graft from his legs. However, his condition deteriorated and he has now died in hospital.

Choudry’s 24-year-old son Ashan was also attacked and had half his hand cut off. He was also treated in hospital and has been discharged.

Lancashire Police were called to Rhyl Avenue in Blackburn on November 27 amid reports of a large scale disturbance and discovered the seriously injured men.

Choudry’s family has asked for privacy to grieve and deal with their loss.

His daughter Mariya, 22, who has been at her dad’s bedside since the attack, told how the family were in shock at the assault and felt totally numb. She said her dad was loved by so many people and worked hard for the community.

Police have revealed a post mortem will be carried out in due course.

Rafaqat Ali, 38 and Fazal Ilahi, 62, both of Tenby Close, Blackburn, as well as Sadaqat Ali, 36, of Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn, were earlier charged with attempted murder.

A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with attempted murder.

They are due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Monday December 17.