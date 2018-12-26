Man Who Tried To Kill Dementia Sufferer In Rake Row Revealed As Child Killer

A man who slashed the neck of a dementia sufferer in a row over garden tools is a child killer who was released from prison last year.

Stephen Chafer, from Cambridgeshire, was 17 when he sexually assaulted and fatally stabbed Lorraine Holt, 3, in Derby.

He was released in 2002, returned to prison in 2013 for arson - but then released again on licence in 2017.

Living under the pseudonym Stephen Leonard, the 57-year-old was this month convicted of attempting to kill 60-year-old Faye Mills in Peterborough, the BBC revealed.

The fact that the two names correspond to the same man has been reported for the first time today.

Lorraine’s father Jim Holt, who was friends with Chafer, said the decision to release him had “destroyed a family”.