'Litany Of Errors' By MI5 Stopped Deadly Manchester Arena Attack From Being Prevented

Evening Standard Some of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, who died in May 2017

The Manchester Arena terrorist slipped through the net despite being known to the authorities due to a “litany of errors” by MI5 and police. Salman Abedi, 22, was able to travel to Libya unmonitored and visit extremist contacts in jail in the months leading up to the deadly attack in 2017, a report by the Joint Intelligence and Security Committee into 2017′s five terrorist attacks has revealed. MI5 flagged his case for review but failed to take any action, and despite him being known to counter-terrorism forces in 2014, he was never referred to the anti-extremism Prevent programme. MI5 also admitted to the committee that its systems moved “too slowly” in recognising the threat Abedi posed. The terrorist detonated a suicide vest as thousands of fans left an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017, leaving 23 dead and 139 people wounded. Among the recommendations in the report is a call for the business community to follow the example of Unilever and apply pressure on communications and tech companies. Facebook had pledged a purge of extremist material after Unilever said it would boycott the site for advertising.

HuffPost UK Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi

The companies have allowed their services to be “used as a safe haven for extremists” and it is “frankly a disgrace”, say MPs. It also found that in the case of the Westminster attacker Khalid Masood, despite his number appearing in a separate investigation, it took MI5 six years to discover his identity. MPs also found the system for regulating and reporting purchases of the ingredients used to make explosive was “hopelessly out of date in dealing with the threat posed”. Schemes where retailers and law enforcement share information “should have been done sooner and must now be kept under review”, they said. But the committee reserved its most scathing criticism for the handling of Abedi. Dominic Grieve QC, chairman of the committee, said despite several requests the Home Office had failed to provide the information requested to MPs to allow them to investigate. “This is unacceptable: from what we have seen to date, there were fundamental failings in the handling of this case by the Home Office, the police and Surrey County Council,” he said. “This litany of errors will require will require a separate comprehensive review, to which the Home Office must be directly answerable.” He added that “potential opportunities to prevent [the attack] were missed”. Grieve also said it “was striking” how many similar issues were flagged in the case of Fusilier Lee Rigby. “The lessons from last year’s tragic events must now result in real action,” he said. The Five Terror Attacks Of 2017

SIPA USA/PA Images