CHUNYIP WONG via Getty Images Aerial view of Manchester city in UK at night

More than ever, many of us are looking to holiday at home as the cost of living crisis continues.

However, that might be about to get a bit more pricey for visitors to one popular UK city as a new tourist tax is set to be introduced.

Visitors to Manchester will pay an extra £1 per room per night on their accommodation from April 2023 as part of the new tax on tourists to the city.

Advertisement

A total of 74 hotels and short-stay serviced apartments already signed up to the scheme, which will be used to fund the new Manchester Accommodation Business Improvement District (ABID).

The new scheme aims to “improve the visitor experience” and “support future growth of the visitor economy” in Manchester across the next five years as the city recovers from the pandemic post-lockdowns.

A spokesperson for the ABID said the funding will allow the city to be marketed as a top destination and could help draw in more large-scale events such as conferences and festivals during the off-season.

Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council, said that the introduction of the tax marks ‘exciting times’ for the city, adding: “Seizing that opportunity means ensuring as many rooms as possible are full all year round.

Advertisement