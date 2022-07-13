Mandy Moore Has The Classiest Response To This Is Us Emmys Snub

Mandy Moore and (L) as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us. NBC/Getty

With its final season winning rave reviews from fans and critics alike, many thought This Is Us would have been shoe-in for multiple nods when this year’s Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Alas, it wasn’t to be, with the much-loved US drama series only bagging one nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

But Mandy Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson, wasn’t going to get all snarky about the lack of recognition.

Instead, just like the show itself, she kept it classy.

Writing on an Instagram story, Mandy shared her feelings about the snub.

“Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was it’s finest hour? Sure,” she said.

“And Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? Ken Olin’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew?

“Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

Rebecca would be proud.

The cast of This Is Us, winners of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, at the 2017 Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Dan MacMedan via Getty Images

This Is Us, which tells the story of a family across multiple timelines and generations, has proved a hit at the Emmys in past years.

Previous seasons had racked up a number of awards, including multiple nods for Outstanding Drama, while Mandy’s co-star Sterling K. Brown took home the gong for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2017.

If you’ve still not discovered the show’s multiple charms, all six seasons are available to stream on Disney+ and Prime Video in the UK.