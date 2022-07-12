It's been quite the year for TV, as this year's Emmy nominees prove Other

If Squid Game taught us anything, it’s that there can only be one winner.

So also goes the rules for the Emmy Awards, which have the challenge of narrowing down television’s best in a particularly exceptional year, when series like Succession, Abbott Elementary, Euphoria, Ted Lasso, The Dropout the aforementioned Netflix dystopian thriller all competed for our attention.

With the number of shows in contention rebounding to new highs following pandemic-induced production shutdowns, the Television Academy was tasked with winnowing the cream from an overcrowded 2022 crop when the nominations were unveiled Tuesday morning.

In the end, Succession led the way with 25 nominations, while The White Lotus and Ted Lassso were not far behind on 20 each.

Stranger Things, Squid Game and Hacks were also among the top-nominated shows, with a host of British talent also up for major awards.

Check out the full list of nominations below...

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Only Murders In The Building” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“Barry” (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” Zendaya, “Euphoria” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Brian Cox, “Succession” Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Adam Scott, “Severance” Jeremy Strong, “Succession” Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series Patricia Arquette, “Severance” Julia Garner, “Ozark” Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” Sarah Snook, “Succession” Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria” Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series Nicholas Braun Succession” Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game” Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” John Turturro, “Severance” Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game” Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” Jean Smart, “Hacks” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Issa Rae, “Insecure” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Donald Glover, “Atlanta” Bill Hader, “Barry” Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Steve Martin, “Only Murders In The Building” Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso” Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso” Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” Henry Winkler, “Barry” Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Toni Collette, “The Staircase” Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” Lily James, “Pam & Tommy” Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” Margaret Qualley, “Maid” Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Colin Firth, “The Staircase” Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage” Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Connie Britton, “The White Lotus” Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus” Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus” Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus” Mare Winningham, “Dopesick” Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus” Will Poulter, “Dopesick” Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy” Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick” Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick” Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus” Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series Hope Davis, “Succession” Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show” Martha Kelly, “Euphoria” Sanaa Lathan, “Succession” Harriet Walter, “Succession” Lee You-mi, “Squid Game” Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series Adrien Brody,”Succession” James Cromwell, “Succession” Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”” Arian Moayed, “Succession” Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark” Alexander Skarsgård, ”Succession” Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series Jane Adams, “Hacks” Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks” Jane Lynch, “Only Murders In The Building” Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks” Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks” Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso” Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live” Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” James Lance, “Ted Lasso” Nathan Lane, “Only Murders In The Building” Christopher McDonald, “Hacks” Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso” Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Ben Stiller, “Severance” Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” Mark Mylod, Succession” Cathy Yan, “Succession Lorene Scafaria, “Succession” Karyn Kusama, “Yellowjackets” Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series Hiro Murai, “Atlanta” Bill Hader, “Barry” Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” Cherien Dabis, “Only Murders in the Building” Jamie Babbit, “Only Murders in the Building” MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show” Outstanding Television Movie “Chip ’n’Dale: Rescue Rangers” (Disney+) “Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime) “Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon” (Paramount+) “The Survivor” (HBO/HBO Max) “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”