Emmy Producers React To Seth Rogen's 'Deeply Frustrating' Remarks On Covid-19 Safety

The producers of the 2021 Emmy Awards say they were taken aback by Seth Rogen’s criticisms of what he perceived to be the ceremony’s lack of Covid-19 protocols, calling the actor’s comments an “unfortunate misdirect.” Taking to the stage last Sunday to present the night’s first award, the actor appeared to go off script, scoffing at the “hermetically sealed tent” in which the show was taking place and accusing the creative team of being dishonest with regard to the measures that had been taken to ensure guests’ safety. “Let me start by saying there’s way too many of us in this little room,” the Pineapple Express and Knocked Up actor said. “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It’s not! They lied to us.”

Rich Fury via Getty Images Seth Rogen

While it’s unclear if Seth intended his remarks to be taken literally, the speech became one of the night’s most buzzed-aboutmoments even after host Cedric the Entertainer emphasised the Covid-19 protocols following a commercial break. In a Variety interview published on Tuesday, producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart responded to many of the actor’s observations, noting he was fully aware of the logistics during rehearsals. “We have worked for months and months to make that a safe space,” Stewart said. “We’ve worked with all the health authorities. We were signed off by LA County, we came up with a plan with them. Those tables were distanced. Everyone was vaccinated. Everyone was negative tested in that audience.” Watch Seth Rogen’s Emmys comments on Covid-19 below.