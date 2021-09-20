Emmys presenter Seth Rogen had some choice words for the event’s organisers during Sunday night’s awards show, accusing them of “lying” to guests about the Covid safety measures that would be in place.

During the show, Seth was brought onstage to give out the award for Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, admitting in the process that he “would not have come to this” had he realised the event was not outdoors.

“It’s good to be here at the Emmy awards,” he began. “Let me start by saying, there is way too many of us in this little room. What are we doing?”

Seth continued: “They said this was outdoors! It’s not! They lied to us! We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?”