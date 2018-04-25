Mandy Richards Axed As Labour Candidate After Questioning Terror Attacks

Labour has blocked a woman who questioned the murder of Jo Cox and whether then Manchester bombing happened from standing to become an MP.

Mandy Richards had been selected locally to fight the Worcester constituency at the next general election.

But on Wednesday Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) stepped in to remove her.

A party spokesperson said: “The NEC has not endorsed Mandy Richards as the Labour Party candidate for Worcester.”

Richards had sent several controversial tweets prior to being selected. She asked why there was “no image/footage of physical damage” to the Manchester Arena which killed 22 people last May.

And she said the murder of Labour MP Cox in June 2016 was an “incident conveniently bereft of evidence”.

Following a backlash against her selection as a parliamentary candidate, Richards denied she was a “fantasist”.