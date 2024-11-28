Margot Robbie Is Still Shocked This Film Was A Box Office Bomb: 'I Can't Figure Out Why People Hated It'

Margot Robbie via Associated Press

Margot Robbie has admitted she’s still a little baffled as to why one of her latest films proved to be such a flop at the box office.

In 2022, Margot starred opposite Brad Pitt, Diego Calva and Jean Smart in Babylon, an epic historical drama about the golden age of Hollywood.

Upon its release, Babylon split opinion right down the middle, and wound up being a box office bomb, which is something the Barbie star has admitted she still can’t quite wrap her head around.

Asked about the film’s performance at the box office on the Talking Pictures podcast, Margot said: “I love it. I don’t get it.”

“I know I am biased because I am very close to the project and I obviously believe in it, but I still can’t figure out why people hated it,” she continued.

Margot added: “I wonder if in 20 years people are going to be like, ‘Wait, Babylon didn’t do well at the time?’ Like when you hear that Shawshank Redemption was a failure at the time, and you’re like like, ‘How is that possible?’.”

For all Babylon may not have been a hit with cinemagoers, Margot followed the film with some huge hits, most notably Barbie and Saltburn, the latter of which she produced but did not star in.

She also made a small appearance in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which was well-received by critics and film fans.

Margot will next be seen in action in the romantic fantasy drama A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, sharing the screen with Colin Farrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jodie Turner-Smith.