Margot Robbie To Produce The Sims Movie Based On Iconic Computer Game

If you’re still holding onto your childhood Sims obsession, well then Margot Robbie has some great news for you.

The Barbie star is set to produce an adaptation of the computer game franchise with her LuckyChap production company which she runs with husband Tom Ackerley – which notably produced Barbie and Saltburn.

Kate Herron, who directed the Disney+ Marvel series Loki, will direct and co-write the film alongside Briony Redman.

Margot will also work on the project with LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee.

Fans of The Sims and all its various expansions – like House Party, Hot Date, Vacation – will know that the game allows players to control their avatars going about their daily lives.

Scenarios can range from the weird to the wonderful, from killing your avatar and being visited by the grim reaper to cooking and hosting parties.

The various themes, expansions and plotlines means there are numerous directions that the new film might take.

Margot was unexpectedly snubbed at this year’s Oscars, with many fans left disappointed when the Barbie actor was not nominated for Best Actress for her role in the record-smashing blockbuster. Greta Gerwig was not also not nominated for Best Director.

However, during a panel discussion with her co-stars at a Los Angeles screening event, the Australian actor said that she was “beyond ecstatic” about the film’s eight nominations, including one for Best Picture and nods to America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling for their supporting roles.