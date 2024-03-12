Here’s The Real Reason Why Margot Robbie Didn’t Wear Pink To The Oscars

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

If there’s one thing we can all agree on this awards season, it’s that Margot Robbie’s Barbie-inspired outfits have been the real winner.

The Australian actor has honoured her role in Greta Gerwig’s record-smashing blockbuster with a host of fuchsia get-ups, many of which have recreated looks from classic Barbie dolls.

And if there was one ceremony where the Babylon actor was guaranteed to pull out all the stops, it was the Oscars. But fans were surprised to see Margot went for something completely different this weekend.

Instead of stepping out in an elaborate pink gown as expected, Margot toned the palette right down and went for an all-black strapless number instead.

Some even dubbed it the ‘funeral’ of the Barbie press tour, since both Margot and Greta were snubbed in the Best Director and Best Actress categories, respectively.

While many were shocked to see the sudden theme switch up, one social media user has shared their convincing theory as to what was behind the decision.

Fashion content creator Holly Agnes posted to Instagram that the reason we didn’t see “method dressing” from Margot on the big night, was so she didn’t detract attention away from co-star and Best Supporting Actress nominee America Ferrera.

Holly rightly noted that throughout the Barbie press tour, while Margot wore lots of bright pink outfits, America wore muted colours like blacks, browns and greys.

The Oscars, however, was America’s night, meaning she stepped out onto the red carpet in a glittering pink Versace dress.

“And by swapping colours, they swapped attention,” Holly observed. “So believe me, this was totally intentional, and the right thing to do.”

According to stylist Karla Welch, the gown was the perfect “bye to Barbie”, as she told Harper’s Bazaar.

America said that the moment she stepped into the dress “I gasped and started to dance”, adding: “That’s how I knew.”