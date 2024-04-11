Margot Robbie’s Film Company To Produce New Monopoly Movie Following Barbie Success

Margot Robbie attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Margot Robbie’s film company is set to produce a new blockbuster movie based on the Monopoly board game.

Still riding high on the success of Barbie, the Australian film star’s own LuckyChap company – which she runs with husband Tom Ackerley and co-founder Josey McNamara – will take on the adaptation of the classic family game.

The story concept has reportedly been in development limbo for more than a decade, but has now found a home with the Babylon star’s company alongside Hasbro Entertainment and Lionsgate.

Lionsgate boss Adam Fogelson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that LuckyChap “are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view”.

“Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended,” LuckyChap added. “Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.”

Monopoly challenges players to acquire property while avoiding bankruptcy or even jail, and has brought both joy and explosive arguments to families since 1935.

The upcoming board game film is the latest project to be announced from Margot’s film company, after the runaway success of Barbie and Saltburn.

Last month, it was revealed that the company will also produce a Sims movie with Loki director Kate Herron at the helm.

While Margot was unexpectedly snubbed at this year’s Oscars, the multi-talented film star is storming ahead on the production side of things.

In a recent interview with Variety, Margot said that when it comes to taking on projects, “we have to be really clear about why we started the company and what our North Star is always going to be”.

She added: “Because any opportunity is exciting. We set out to break barriers with and for female talent, and if it isn’t a project that could potentially do that, then it’s not a project for us.”