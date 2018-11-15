Mariah Carey's 'Glitter' Album Tops The US iTunes Chart, And It Only Took 17 Years

It might be repeatedly hailed as one of the worst films of all time, but there’s clearly still a huge appetite for Mariah Carey’s ‘Glitter’, even 17 years after it was first released.
Mariah’s fans, the self-dubbed “Lambily”, have clearly felt that the brilliance of ‘Glitter’ has gone unappreciated for too long, and in a bid to prove it to the world, started the #JusticeForGlitter campaign.
Thanks to the social media campaign, album has been climbing the US iTunes charts in the past few days, and finally reached the milestone in the early hours of Thursday morning.
What’s more, it’s also re-entered the iTunes chart all over the world, including Italy, the Philippines and even here in the UK.
Even Mariah herself has expressed her support, tweeting about #JusticeForGlitter on several occasions:
In recent years, Mariah has expressed regret about ‘Glitter’, telling PA: “If I could go back in time and not do it, yeah, I would definitely not do it.
“But at the time, I was auditioning for smaller roles and wanting to do more independent things. But everybody was like, ‘No, she’s too well known. She’s going to take us out of the movie’.”
She also appeared to blame 9/11 for the film’s lack of commercial success, adding: “A lot of people don’t know, that movie was released on September 11, 2001 - could there be a worse day for that movie to come out?
“I don’t even know that many people even saw the movie.”
Since 2001, Mariah has starred in the critically-acclaimed films ‘The Butler’ and ‘Precious’, both of which were produced by Lee Daniels.
Her 15th studio album ‘Caution’ is released on Friday, so let’s hope it can reach the same chart position as ‘Glitter’... even if it does take the best part of two decades to get there.