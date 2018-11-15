Mariah Carey's 'Glitter' Album Tops The US iTunes Chart, And It Only Took 17 Years

It might be repeatedly hailed as one of the worst films of all time, but there’s clearly still a huge appetite for Mariah Carey’s ‘Glitter’, even 17 years after it was first released.

Mariah’s fans, the self-dubbed “Lambily”, have clearly felt that the brilliance of ‘Glitter’ has gone unappreciated for too long, and in a bid to prove it to the world, started the #JusticeForGlitter campaign.

Thanks to the social media campaign, album has been climbing the US iTunes charts in the past few days, and finally reached the milestone in the early hours of Thursday morning.