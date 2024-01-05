Florida Resort Abruptly Cancels Marjorie Taylor Greene’s January 6 Event

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Florida resort scheduled to host Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for what organisers claimed would be a small book signing abruptly cancelled it on Thursday after learning the gathering was actually meant to commemorate the third anniversary of the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Westgate Resorts’ Kissimmee, Florida, location said the Osceola Republican Party made no mention of January 6 when they pitched the event, instead describing it as a book signing for Greene’s memoir.

“Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing,” the resort said in a statement. “This event has been cancelled and is no longer taking place at our resort.”

Despite the cancellation, the Osceola County Republican Party was still selling tickets to the event as of Friday morning.

The tiered tickets range in price from $45 to $1,000, with “Super VIPs” at the highest level receiving “a special private briefing on J6 and DC in a closed-door session.”

Osceola County Republican Party chair Mark Cross told The Hill on Friday he was unaware Westgate had dropped them. Cross said he believed Democrats were ultimately to blame for “calling people and lying about the purpose of the event”.

