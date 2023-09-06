Some Of Marjorie Taylor Greene's Dumbest Climate Remarks Are Going Viral Again

Astounding comments Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) made in April disputing the cause of climate change went viral again on Tuesday.
“People are not affecting climate change,” Greene says in a video shared Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter) that has been viewed over 5.3 million times. “You’re going to tell me that back in the ice age, how much taxes did people pay, and how many changes did governments make to melt the ice? The climate is going to continue to change.”
Greene made the remarks at a House committee meeting in April while criticising US funding to mitigate the climate crisis.
The extremist Republican and conspiracy theorist has made similar climate denial remarks on several occasions.
In March 2021, she wondered, “How much taxes and how much money did the people back in the ice age spend to warm up the Earth?”
She then offered up her analysis that the “climate just changes.”
In June of last year, she suggested global warming is “actually healthy for us” because people can stay warm and grow food.
It’s widely accepted science that climate change is being caused by rising carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, driven by human industrialisation. According to NASA, 97% of scientists agree on the cause.
The warming of the Earth is driving increasingly frequent extreme weather events and shifting temperature extremes.
The last ice age ended about 11,700 years ago.
Social media users thought Greene’s comments ex-stinked: