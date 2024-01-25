Mark Ruffalo Says He Learned Of Brain Tumour From A 'Crazy' Dream

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney have been married for 24 years and share three children Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo vividly remembers learning he had a brain tumour and keeping it from his wife.

The Poor Things star had only been married to Sunrise Coigney for a year when he found out in June 2001, and revealed on the Smartless podcast on Monday that he didn’t tell her for two weeks as she was pregnant with their first son Keen.

How Mark discovered the lump behind his ear, meanwhile, was as lucky as it was baffling.

“I just had this crazy dream,” he said on the podcast. “And it wasn’t like any other dream I’d ever had. It was just like, ‘You have a brain tumour.’

“It wasn’t even a voice. It was just pure knowledge, ‘You have a brain tumour, and you have to deal with it immediately.’”

The father of three, who was 33 years old at the time, saw a doctor that same day.

“I said, ‘Listen, this is going to sound crazy, but I had this dream last night that I had a brain tumour,’” he recalled about requesting a CAT scan.

“She comes in and she’s just kind of like a zombie and she says, ‘You have a mass behind your ear the size of a golf ball.’”

A following biopsy revealed the lump as an acoustic neuroma, or non-cancerous tumor on the main nerve from the inner ear to the brain that can affect both hearing and balance. Mark previously told the Acoustic Neuroma Association how terrifying the diagnosis was.

“It was scary, obviously,” he told the nonprofit in 2013. “And I also had an odd bit of shame about it, or fear about it, and how it would be perceived – especially in my profession.

“So I didn’t really tell anybody. I told my best friend … my manager … and I told my family.”

Mark at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Mark said during his podcast interview that his wife tearfully told him: “I always knew you were gonna die you.”

While Mark survived, he was forced to confront some difficult facts by going under the knife: There was a 20% chance that accidental nerve damage could leave the left side of his face without expression and a 70% chance of hearing loss in that ear.

The actor ultimately did lose hearing in his left ear, and has since become one of the most recognisable actors of his generation — with four Oscar nominations under his belt. Mark said that only his children were in his thoughts before undergoing surgery.

