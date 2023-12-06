Mark Ruffalo Reveals How He Prepared For Those Nude Scenes In Poor Things

Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things Searchlight Pictures

Speaking to Robert Downey Jr on Varities’ Actors on Actors, Mark Ruffalo recently revealed that he wore “ass pads” and a corset during the nude scenes of Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Mark told The Iron Man actor, “Do you know I had an ass pad in? My legs were like four inches bigger. My calf was four [inches]. He [director Yorgos Lanthimos] really wanted the silhouette.”

Apparently, the director wanted Mark Ruffalo to “look like a bird”.

“I had this whole built out chest piece that never made it because it was just too much. But the big ass pads, the leg pads, the thigh pads, the calf pads, those were all playing,” Mark shared.

“So when you look at that and you’re like, “Wow, he looks great” — now you know, I was just wearing what the Avengers wear, but underneath my clothes,” he added.



Mark appears to have been reluctant to bare it all

After Robert mentioned the nude scenes in Poor Things, Mark admitted that he wasn’t super-keen to shoot the more risqué moments.

“I was like, ‘Do I have to?’ All I can hear is, ‘Nobody wants to see your old ass anymore. Maybe you shouldn’t be doing movies like that anymore,’” Mark told Robert.

Robert recalled Mark’s previous attitude towards stripping off in Marvel movies ― “I just want to say this, too, because knowing you forever, on one of these Avengers movies, you take off your shirt, and you were in really good shape. And the director was like, ‘We got it.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, can I please stop dieting and working out now?’” he said.

“There is no one I’ve ever come across who is more anxious to not be vain past the point where it is necessary to achieve an end for their work,” the Oppenheimer star further complimented Mark.

“But I’ve got to say, you look pretty bangable to me, in case you were wondering,” Robert then said. We love a supportive friend.