Patrick Dempsey, World's Sexiest Man Of 2023, Reveals The Brutal, Unsexy Consequence Of Shooting Ferrari

Patrick Dempsey has shared that he ended up with a ‘monk halo’ hairstyle due to hair loss while filming Ferrari.

The 57-year-old actor plays the role of racing drive Piero Taruffi in Michael Mann’s upcoming film about Enzo Ferrari (played by the aptly named Adam Driver).

The ‘McDreamy’ actor shared that bleaching his hair for the movie – which follows Ferrari as he enters his racing team in the 1957 Mille Miglia – whilst also wearing a tight-fitting helmet caused him to suffer from hair loss.

“I should have had a wig because we dyed my hair and it started falling out because of the helmet I had on,” Dempsey told Radio Times.

“They dyed my hair so much that towards the end of the shoot, I had this monk halo [and] all the hair was gone.”

It seems the dye caused a lot of problems for the former Grey’s Anatomy star as he recently revealed it also caused his scalp to erupt in painful blisters.

He told Vanity Fair: “It was a very arduous process. Because we were still in the Covid-19 era, I didn’t have enough time to get a wig fitted. We dyed it and we couldn’t get the colour right.

“So we had one week where my scalp was just blistered because we had burned it, and then we finally got it right.

“That was the hardest part of the movie, getting the colour right, and the style. But once we did that, we had the image.”

