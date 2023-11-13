Adam Driver Had A Very Blunt Response For 1 Q&A Audience Member Who Criticised His New Film

Adam Driver pictured last month Rudy Carezzevoli via Getty Images

We all have our off days – but luckily for most of us, they’re not caught on camera.

Unfortunately, the same couldn’t be said for Adam Driver over the weekend, when he responded to an audience member’s rude question with a fittingly blunt response.

During a Q&A at the screening of his new film Ferrari at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival, a member of the audience asked: “What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?”

But not caring to even entertain the query, Adam simply replied, after a pause: “Fuck you, I don’t know? Next question.”

The former Star Wars performer’s blunt response caused an audible stir in the room, with a mix of gasps and laughs being heard in a clip of the exchange that’s been circulated on social media.

When someone in the audience says the crash scenes in Ferrari “looked pretty harsh, drastic and I must say cheesy for me” and asked Adam what he thought pic.twitter.com/mXaF1LlTuf — Adam Driver Central (@adamdrivercentl) November 12, 2023

Adam previously raised eyebrows in 2019, when he walked out of an interview with NPR after they played a clip of him performing the Stephen Sondheim classic Being Alive in the film Marriage Story.

The House Of Gucci actor has previously spoken on a number of occasions about his dislike for watching back his past on-screen performances.

In the upcoming biographical drama Ferrari – which is directed by Michael Mann – Adam portrays sports-car magnate Enzo Ferrari.

Set in 1957, his company prepares to enter the Mille Miglia, a 100-mile, open-road motorsport race.

The two-time Oscar nominee is joined a star-studded cast of actors in the film, including Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon and Patrick Dempsey.

So far, Ferrari has proved pretty popular with critics (aside from one, clearly…), with an early score of 74% on the reviews round-up site Rotten Tomatoes.

