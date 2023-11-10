Here's Who's Rumoured To Play The MCU’s Fantastic Four

Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan as the previous Fantastic Four in 2015 20th Century Fox/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Marvel’s so-called “First Family” were initially confirmed to be heading back to the big screen as part of the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe way back in 2019 at San Diego Comic Con.

However, four years have passed, and fans are still in the dark over which actors will portray Mr Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Human Torch and The Thing in their latest incarnation – but not for much longer.

In a recent interview with Collider, director Matt Shakman shared that casting news is set to be announced when the SAG-AFTRA strike ended. That, for anyone not paying attention, was finally confirmed to be the case on Thursday.

So, with the strike now over, it should be any day before the aforementioned “announcement” takes place.

In the meantime, here are the stars rumoured to be playing each of the blue spandex-clad characters – and those who’ve already said “no”...

Mr Fantastic

John Krasinski

John Krasinski NBC via Getty Images

The frontman of the four, stretchy scientist Reed Richards appeared briefly in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022, portrayed by fan-favourite actor John Krasinski.

However, it’s worth pointing out that the version of Mr. Fantastic that appeared (and was brutally shredded) in Doctor Strange was a multiversal variant of the character, so the actual role is still up for grabs.

Still, John Krasinski is a current fave for the part. He has, however, claimed that he’s not had any discussions with Marvel about reprising the role – though whether that’s still the case remains to be seen.

Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Speculation surrounding You’s Penn Badgley arose when he said he could “neither confirm nor deny” whether he’d want the role, while speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast – leaving some fans speculating that he’d been offered the part.

“I don’t know what to say about that,” he added.

Glen Howerton

Glenn Howerton Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

The Always Sunny In Philadelphia star previously told Movie Dweeb that he would “accept that phone call” if offered the role – but that the call hadn’t happened yet.

Matt Smith, Adam Driver and William Harper Jackson

William Jackson Harper NBC via Getty Images

Strong rumours surrounding these three have also been circulating – though former Good Place actor William recently appeared in Antman: Quantumania, despite telling NME he would be “happy” to take the role.

Invisible Woman

Sue Storm was most recently portrayed in the critically-panned F4 by Kate Mara, and Jessica Alba before that. The first female superhero to be created by Marvel, the character can turn invisible (shock) and generate powerful forcefields.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Atop most people’s cast wish list is Emily Blunt – who is married to John Krasinski in real life. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Blunt was offered the role of Black Widow in the MCU.

However, in 2021, she shut down the Fantastic Four rumours, saying: “I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.”

That was, however, before husband John appeared in Doctor Strange…

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby Theo Wargo via Getty Images

The Crown star certainly fits the physical description of Sue Storm – and has previously told Comicbook.com taking up the mantle “would be an honour”. That, however, is all she said… suspicious.

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

Killing Eve’s leading lady said that she was “familiar” with the character, before adding that she would “never say never” to a role like that.

Appearing on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused, she said: “But like right now, no. But I think never say never, right? Usually when you finish one project, you want to try something very different. So I don’t know, maybe?”

Mila Kunis, Margot Robbie and Lily James

Margot Robbie Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mila Kunis was thought to be in the running after she went for lunch with the film’s director – but denied being cast.

She did, however, mention that she knew who had bagged the role, but refused to say any more. Could it be any of the stars above or one of the other names flying about, such as Margot Robbie or Lily James?

The Human Torch

The quite literal hot head of the quartet, Johnny Storm was first portrayed by Chris Evans, and later by Michael B. Jordan. As with Mr Fantastic and Invisible Woman, there is no concrete casting news – but a few names are warmer rather than colder.

Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Star of Prime Video’s The Boys, Jack Quaid has firmly denied being cast as Johnny Storm. Rumours of the casting circulated, but were stopped in their tracks when he tweeted: “Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered.” Perhaps one superhero world is enough…

Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn JULIEN DE ROSA via Getty Images

It was first reported that the Stranger Things star had actually been cast by entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider, who wrote “Johnny - Joseph Quinn” and “Turned out to be another JQ… Joseph Quinn” on X.

Of course, neither Marvel nor Joseph Quinn has replied to the rumours, but he seems to be the frontrunner.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Though he’s set to first be seen in Ancient Rome rather than the Baxter Building, industry insider Daniel Richtman previously reported that Marvel had already offered Mescal the role of the Human Torch.

Zac Efron , Jamie Dornan and … Chris Evans?

Zac Efron Omar Vega via Getty Images

Zac Efron has been a favourite in the fancasting arena for a while, and concept art of the former Disney star as the Human Torch has been well received. Jamie Dornan has also been touted, as has original star Chris Evans, by way of some multiversal magic.

The Thing

The Four’s monstrous yet benevolent “Thing” is perhaps the most easy to cast, given that his face will be covered by, well, rocks.

As such, there are less names floating about, given that just about anyone could snatch the role.

Reporter Jeff Sneider – who also tipped Joseph Quinn for Johnny Storm – also claimed that Marvel were looking into casting a Jewish actor for the role, leaning into the character’s comic book roots.

Daveed Diggs

Daveed Diggs VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Reported by Forbes, an MCU insider wrote that Daveed Diggs of Hamilton fame would be taking the role of The Thing. Given his recent resumé of voiceover work combined with the fact that a lot of The Thing’s work will be just that, Diggs is certainly one worth keeping an eye on..

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Ever since his breakout role in The Bear, Ebon’s name has been loosely attached to The Thing. Rumours have circulated that he’s joined the cast – but in an undisclosed role.

John Cena, Alan Ritchson and Jason Segel

Jason Segel ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

All three of these actors have the screen presence to play Ben Grimm, but while some are more fan service than others (Cena), Ritchson’s role in Reacher and Segel’s height and stature make them both strong options for the rocky good guy.

