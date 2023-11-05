Here's Everything You Need To Know About The MCU’s Latest Film, The Marvels

Brie Larson and Iman Vellani in The Marvels Disney

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to add projects onto its already-beefy catalogue of films and TV series, the next instalment will see the return of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel – and this time, she’s not alone.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie The Marvels.

What is The Marvels about?

In various trailers for Marvel’s 33rd feature film, we see Captain Marvel in some sort of cosmic conundrum, after she begins swapping places with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau every time one of them uses their powers.

Brie Larson returns as Captain Marvel Disney

Of course, there’s also a bad guy to contend with – here, Kree warrior Dar-Benn – who is intent on exacting some sort of revenge on Captain Marvel.

The film’s official synopsis reads as follows: “Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels.”

Teyonah Parris first played Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, and reprises the role in The Marvels Disney

The film will serve as a sequel to both 2019’s Captain Marvel and a continuation of the 2022 Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Who stars in The Marvels’ cast?

The film’s central trio consists of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

Meanwhile, Zawe Ashton joins the mCU as baddie Dar-Benn, who is trying to restore her homeland to its former glory after a civil war.

Zawe Ashton is set to make her MCU debut in The Marvels Disney

MCU staple Nick Fury makes an appearance (once again played by Samuel L. Jackson) and newcomer Park-seo Joon stars as Prince Yan, Danvers’ husband and ally.

Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Saagar Shaikh star as Ms. Marvel’s family, Lashana Lynch returns as Maria Rambeau and Randall Park features as Jimmy Woo.

Samuel L Jackson in character as Nick Fury Disney

When will The Marvels be released?

As per its official release date, The Marvels will hit cinemas in the US and UK on 10 November, 2023.

The film previously had four different release dates, ranging from July 2022 to July 2023.

Are there any Marvel films or TV shows I need to watch before seeing The Marvels?

As with every MCU project, The Marvels is technically a standalone film, so you don’t strictly need to watch anything else before you see it.

However, as is so often the case with Marvel movies, there’s a hell of a lot of in-universe lore and background to be learned, so if you want to be fully clued up on your trip to the cosmos, here’s what we recommend watching before you see the film.

Captain Marvel

This one was obvious, but 2019’s origin story for fighter-pilot-turned -superhero Carol Danvers should be number one on your watch list if you haven’t seen it yet.

WandaVision

Undoubtedly Marvel’s best television series to date, WandaVision may seem irrelevant at first, given that it’s about The Scarlet Witch’s descent into TV-themed madness.

However, it’s actually where Monica Rambeau – one third of The Marvels’ protagonists – gets her powers.

Ms. Marvel

Another origin story, this time for Iman Vellani’s titular character.

This series is an important watch, as Ms. Marvel’s powers differ slightly from her comic book ones, and introduce her family, who are also set to star in The Marvels

Secret Invasion

The MCU’s most recent TV offering, Secret Invasion will catch you up on everything that Nick Fury was doing prior to being seen on a spaceship in The Marvels. Hint; lots of espionage.

Is there a trailer for The Marvels?