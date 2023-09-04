Elizabeth Olsen Wants You To Know There's A Lot More To Her Than Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen at the premiere of Love & Death in April Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen has admitted she wants to be known for more than just her role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Emmy nominee portrays Wanda Maximoff, otherwise known as the Scarlet Witch, within the MCU, most notably taking the lead in the critically-acclaimed TV series WandaVision in 2021.

However, in a new interview with The Times (conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strikes got underway), the US star shared that she was keen to branch out beyond the superhero franchise.

The newspaper observed that Elizabeth appeared “conflicted” and selected “her words carefully”, while discussing her portrayal of The Scarlet Witch.

“Specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel,” she said. “I don’t want... it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance.

“I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can.”

The Scarlet Witch shows off her skills in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

She continued: “But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need more, other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character.”

Elizabeth went on to say she felt she’d found a “sweet spot” in choosing roles for herself around 2016, citing Wind River and Ingrid Goes West as films she was especially proud of.

“And then obviously Covid happened and I had Marvel obligations,” she added.

Elizabeth made her debut as The Scarlet Witch in a cameo appearance in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

She’s since appeared in films like Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Elizabeth in character as Wanda Maximoff Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Her performance in WandaVision earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes, with a spin-off titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries slated for release next year.